Put the Spark Back in Your Car Battery With $20 off a 2,200A Jump Starter That Doubles as a 21,800mAh Power Bank

With a cold front hitting certain parts of the country pretty hard right now, you might be worried about the health of your car battery. You see, in the winter, a car’s battery weakens by around 35% in 32-degree weather, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. At 0 degrees, that figure can reach up to 60%, making it far more likely that you break down in the winter than in more temperate months like the spring and early fall. Fortunately, jump starters have gotten much cheaper over the years, and at the same time, they’ve even gained functionality like the ability to charge your portable devices like your phone, tablet, and in some cases, even your laptop.

One such device is the Topvision 2,200A Peak Car Power Bank, which as its name explicitly indicates , features a 2,200A peak current powerful enough to jump-start 12-volt vehicles, including those with 7-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines, or so the company claims. For a limited time, you can snag one for yourself for 25% under the list price by clipping the 10% off coupon on the Amazon page here, then entering the promo code TOPVISION at checkout. This jump starter power bank combo comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and “24 months and lifetime technical support,” the listing suggests. If anyone knows what that means, leave a comment below with an answer to technical support can last only 24 months but also a lifetime.

The Topvision 2,200 Peak Car Power Bank has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon with over 10,000 customer reviews, making it a safe bet for anyone looking to prepare themselves for the presumably brutal forecasts yet to come.