Put the Pedal to the Metal With This PS5 and Series X Compatible Racing Wheel for $350

Logitech Racing Wheel (Xbox) | $350 | Amazon

Logitech Racing Wheel (PS4/PS5) | $350 | Amazon

Advertisement

You’ve played a racing game, but have you ever really PLAYED a racing game? I’m not talking about moving some joysticks around. I’m talking about holding a big honkin’ wheel and making your digital car turn with it. If you want to bring the thrill of real driving to your games, Logitech’s G923 racing wheel is currently on sale for $350. Logitech’s Trueforce technology integrates directly with a game’s physics to produce more realistic feedback. The package also comes with a pedal set as well, so you really get the full driving experience here. There’s a PS4/PS5 compatible version and one built for Xbox Series X. Both versions work with PC as well. There are more bells and whistles to explore here, so give it a look if you’re looking for a more realistic digital driving experience.