Thrustmaster T150 PS4 Racing Wheel | $149 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s hard to get immersed in a racing game when you’re steering your car with a thumb stick. This Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel is designed for PS4 and PS3, includes pedals and paddle shifters, and uses force feedback to simulate the resistance and rumble of a real steering wheel. It normally costs $200, but it’s down to $149 on Amazon right now.