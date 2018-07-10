It’s hard to get immersed in a racing game when you’re steering your car with a thumb stick. This Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel is designed for PS4 and PS3, includes pedals and paddle shifters, and uses force feedback to simulate the resistance and rumble of a real steering wheel. It normally costs $200, but it’s down to $149 on Amazon right now.
Put the Pedal To the Carpet With $50 Off This PS4 Racing Wheel
