Turkish Towel Sale | Huckberry

Big, plush bath towels have their place, but that place is not in a suitcase, or at the beach, or even in particularly humid bathrooms where they’ll never get dry. But luckily, these are places where Turkish Towels thrive.



Turkish Towels use a thin Turkish cotton that’s still incredibly strong and absorbent, and they look great to boot. I’ve owned a few of these for years, and especially enjoy pulling them out this time of year when regular towels always tend to feel just a little bit damp and gross. Pick one up starting at $22 (down from $35) during this limited time Huckberry sale.