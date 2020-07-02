Put the Broom Away and Grab a Refurbished Roomba 860 $200, Today Only

Roomba 860 (Refurbished) Image : iRobot

Roomba 860 (Refurbished) | $200 | Amazon Gold Box

Today at Amazon, the Roomba 860 robot vacuum is down to $200, the lowest we’ve seen in a long time. This is one of the more basic Roomba models, but it’s still equipped to learn the ins and outs of any room in your home and clean it on schedule and command. This mid-tier Roomba features five times the sucking power of devices in the 600-series, which is already powerful enough for most moderate needs. Replenishment kits are always readily available whenever your brush heads and filters are worn out, too.

