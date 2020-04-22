Put That Phone in its Place With iOttie's Car Mount, Now $20

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount | $20 | Amazon

I’ve tried a lot of car phone mounts in my time, and they... all sucked. Nothing could withstand the basic bumps and turns of the city road as I cruised around at a cool 40 MPH. But, I didn’t try iOttie’s car mount, which looks like it works, especially with all those positive Amazon reviews ! This mount locks that sucker into place with an iron plastic grip, and you can swivel it around so you can tell Spotify to stop playing THAT song. With the car mount discounted to $20, now is the best time to grab one.

