Amope Pedi Perfect | $15 | DailySteals | Use code KINJAPEDI
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Use the code KINJAPEDI at checkout and get your foot shaver for just $15 and start taking better care of your treads. Summer does technically start in a couple weeks.