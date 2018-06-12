The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Use the code KINJAPEDI at checkout and get your foot shaver for just $15 and start taking better care of your treads. Summer does technically start in a couple weeks.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Put Some Work Into Getting Summer-Ready Feet With This $15 Amopé
The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Use the code KINJAPEDI at checkout and get your foot shaver for just $15 and start taking better care of your treads. Summer does technically start in a couple weeks.