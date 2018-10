Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Organifi’s superfood powders are awfully popular (especially their Green Juice formula), and you can get a 30 serving tub for about $20 less than usual, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box. Mix them into a glass of water, or use the included recipe ideas to mix them into meals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.