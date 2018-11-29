Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wireless charging works the best when you have charging pads scattered all around your home. If there’s a table where you set down your phone, it should have a Qi charger on it. And at these prices, that ideal can be your reality.

For $40 (with promo code KINJA378), you grab an LED desk lamp that supports 10W (Android) and 7.5W (iPhone) Qi charging, plus an extra USB charging port for your other devices. The lamp itself even supports multiple color temperatures, so you can set it to daylight when you want to feel energized, or dim and warm when you want to wind down at the end of the day.

Update: We’re having some trouble with the code for the $8 Qi pad. We’re reaching out to RAVPower, and will update this post when we hear back.

