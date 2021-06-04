It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Put On This $10 Tom Nook Disguise and Ask Your Neighbors for Money

Joe Tilleli
Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie | $10 | Amazon
Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $10. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.

