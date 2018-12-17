Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

How inkjet printers can be both frustratingly awful and painfully mundane never ceases to amuse me. Bless monochrome laserjets, like this $30 Samsung Xpress M2024W, for being much less of a train-wreck.

By-and-large, inkjet printers are soul-sucking monsters. They waste a lot of ink from maintenance cycles and the refills are obnoxiously expensive. Laser printers, on the other hand, use toner which doesn’t dry out, so you’ll spend less on refills regardless of how infrequently you print.

Advertisement

But, this model only prints in black-and-white and laser printers are notoriously mediocre at printing photos. If you’re okay with that, Office Depot has this Amazon return label printing machine for half the price currently on Amazon.