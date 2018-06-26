If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for the best price of the year as part of an Amazon Gold Box deal.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $30 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since last year’s Cyber Monday, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.