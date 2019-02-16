ThermoWorks BlueDOT | $59 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ BluetDOT combines ThermoWorks’ famously accurate kitchen thermometer tech with a Bluetooth transmitter to turn your phone into a sous chef. We tried it out (and really liked it) when it was first released last summer, but we’ve never actually seen it on sale until today.

Normally $69, the BlueDOT’s marked down to $59, for a limited time. Just don’t let this deal overcook, because it’s exceptionally rare.