If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is down to an all-time low $79 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.