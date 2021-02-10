Put an Animal Face in Your Space with $20 off the Echo Dot Kids Edition + Echo Glow

Echo Dot Kids Edition (Tiger) + Echo Glow | $70 | Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition (Panda) + Echo Glow | $70 | Amazon

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $70. That’s a $20 discount from the combined list price, and this bundle is the only way to get the full savings. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $55, or $5 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

