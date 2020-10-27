Put All Your Riches In This Real Life Animal Crossing Bell Bag, Now Bundled With the Game for $55

Aninmal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) w/ Bell Bag | $55 | Best Buy

You can now commemorate your digital rags to riches story in Animal Crossing with a real world bell bag, now b undled with the game for $55. The bag alone is normally $20, and with Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually hovering around $50 these days, it’s a nice $15 value. We’ve talked at length about the game ‘round here, but this rave is all about that bag!

This soft plush bag is super authentic with a brown star patch and a red drawstring to keep whatever you decide to carry inside from spilling out. The bag is about 5.9 5 inches wide and 4.9 inches tall, which isn’t a whole lot of room, but I’m sure you can find a good use for it!

Put down your purses, backpacks, and pocketbooks and try on an oldish-new way to transport your personal items and currencies. (Or, you know, just add it to your ever- growing Nintendo shrine.)