Undeniable 3.0 Medium Duffle Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Undeniable 3. 0 Medium Duffle Bag | $25 | Under Armour

Look, duffel bags are useful. You can use them for fitness, for travel, for storing stuff in the car. But get a flimsy duffel bag and it can be more frustrating than useful to mess with. With Under Armour’s D uffle B ag, though, you’re assured quality, and right now a medium one is only $25. That should be big enough for most gym-goers’ workout gear, or an overnight bag for a business trip.

Advertisement