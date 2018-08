Graphic: Shep McAllister

This giant clock has some extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but it’s okay if you never get around to using them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as it ever gets right now. That’s enough.



It’s been down to this price for a little while on Amazon, but it’s been out of stock for a lot of that time.