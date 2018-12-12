Photo: Amazon

A really nice Lightning cable is an ideal stocking stuffer for the iPhone owners in your life, and they don’t get much nicer than Anker’s PowerLine+ cables. Wrapped in nylon and reinforced with kevlar, they’re basically unbreakable, and just feel really nice to use.



For a limited time, get a 6' cable in the color of your choice for just $11 with promo code ANKCABLE, complete with an adjustable pouch that keeps it from getting tangled.