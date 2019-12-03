Put a Projector In Your Pocket For As Low As $220 From Anker

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nebula Mars II Pro by Anker | $370 | Amazon

Nebula Capsule by Anker | $222 | Amazon

Nebula Capsule Series Adjustable Tripod Stand | $20 | Amazon

Okay, maybe these projectors won’t fit in your pocket—unless you have really big pockets—but they will fit in a small bag or backpack. Which means for $220 for the Nebula Capsule, or $370 for the Nebula Mars II Pro, you can project a screen onto a flat surface anywhere you go. While you’re at it, you might want to grab the accompanying tripod stand for $20 so you can set your new projector up anywhere.