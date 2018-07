Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your home office has a crappy, uncomfortable chair, today’s a good day to upgrade with this sale on Amazon’s brands of office furniture.

Our readers have bought hundreds of this AmazonBasics executive chair, marked down $30 to an all-time low of $80. If you’re looking for something a little sleeker, this low-back computer chair is just $35. But, if I were in the market, I’d snag this beautiful leather mid-century modern Rivet chair. It’s $100 off today and will class up any office.