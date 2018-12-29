Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.

That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $18. These only just came out at this price, but we’ve been told that this is an introductory price, and they’ll soon sell for $30.