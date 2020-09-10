It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Put a Cubii Pro Elliptical Under Your Desk for $100 off and Exercise While You Work, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsCubii Deals
223
Save
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical | $250 | Amazon Gold Box
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical | $250 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical | $250 | Amazon Gold Box

If you could stand to shed more pounds or build up the endurance in your legs, the Cubii Pro elliptical might change your world. You can work and exercise at the same time with its under-desk design. According to reviewers, it’s well-built and gives you a proper low impact workout for your lower regions. Today only, you can save $100 on this wondrous little contraption, bringing the total way down to $250.

Advertisement

The Cubii Pro gives you six different resistance levels, Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone for tracking workout and goal progress, and an ergonomic design many say is built for lasting quality. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever seen for one, so take advantage if you’re ready to try something new.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Control (Xbox One)
Control (Xbox One)
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's 2020, Charge Your Phone With an Anker PowerWave Pad

Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey 1080p Webcam, Control for Xbox One, Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum, N95 Masks, and More

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40

Today Only, Lexar SD Cards Are Up to 40% off