Put a Cubii Pro Elliptical Under Your Desk for $100 off and Exercise While You Work, Today Only

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical | $250 | Amazon Gold Box

If you could stand to shed more pounds or build up the endurance in your legs, the Cubii Pro elliptical might change your world. You can work and exercise at the same time with its under-desk design. According to reviewers, it’s well-built and gives you a proper low impact workout for your lower regions. Today only, you can save $100 on this wondrous little contraption, bringing the total way down to $250.

The Cubii Pro gives you six different resistance levels, Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone for tracking workout and goal progress, and an ergonomic design many say is built for lasting quality. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever seen for one, so take advantage if you’re ready to try something new.