Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

All-in-one desktops aren’t for everyone, but if they fit your needs, you can get a lot of computer for your money with today’s Amazon Gold Box. $1,000 gets you the ASUS Zen AIO Pro, complete with a 4K IPS touchscreen, 12GB of DDR4 RAM< a Core i7 processor, and a 1TB HDD/128GB SSD combo for storage.