Pusheen Is Here to Save You From Buying a Bad Valentine's Gift

Pastel Heart Pusheen Plush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pastel Heart Pusheen Plush | $11 | Amazon

Pusheen is the cutest webcomic kitty out there and pretty omnipresent . If you can think of it, there’s a Pusheen for it or on it . With Valentine’s Day fast approaching , a sweet, thoughtful, and low effort gift is a plush animal . This Pastel Heart Pusheen is an adorable one that’s 10% off and will arrive in time for your special someone.

GUND makes really quality, soft, and snuggly stuffed things, and this Pus heen is no different. This is the only one in the pastel set on sale, but I think the vibrant green and embroidered heart is rather fetching. But this is also my favorite color, so I may be biased. This plush is about six inches long and the purrfect gift without going overboard. Nothing says I care about you more than an adorable feline from the interwebs.

This will ship free, and if you purchase today, you’ll get it in time for the big day.