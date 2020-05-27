Purify Air in Rooms up to 430 Square Feet for $129

Holmes Large Room Air Purifier

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Holmes Large Room Air Purifier | $129 | MorningSave

Today at MorningSave, a large room air purifier by Holmes is down to $129. Usually $200, this dual-position model can be effective from any wall or corner in the room. Its True HEPA filter should be able to catch nearly 100% of any airborne particle up to 0.3 microns large, which covers just about all the most common allergens that have destroyed countless mornings.

You’ll get a digital display and three different speeds to make operation easy, and its size and power allow it to stay effective in rooms up to 430 square feet.