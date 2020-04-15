Purchase a $20 Amazon Echo Auto and Have Alexa Help You Drive Safe

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Do you like the Amazon Echo line of products and want to install one in your car? For today only, you can grab a refurbished Amazon Echo Auto for just $20 at Woot. The Echo Auto does a lot of the things most smart cars do, with handless music control and being able to ask it for news or directions. But, instead of buying a smart car, you can just buy this for way cheaper! Hurry though, as supplies on these deals tend to run out fast.

