Pupford's Freeze-Dried Training Treats Lets Your Dog Feel Like a Canine Astronaut

Pupford Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats | $16 | Amazon



We don’t think Belka and Strelka had treats this good, pretty sure . Pupford’s Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats were made for any pooch aspiring to be a space pupper. T hey may just really want a tasty snack for being a really good boy or girl. That’s ok too. For just $16 you’ll get about 475 f reeze-d ried in beef, rabbit, salmon , or sweet potato flavor .

These are low cal so if you’ve got a furbaby with a few extra pounds a couple of these a day won’t be a cause for concern. Distracting or keeping a puppy or even an older dog’s attention at certain times can be very important and these absolutely help. This is a deal if you need to do that regularly with several dogs because you’re getting so many little bits . The ingredients are simple and because they are freeze-dried there’s a lot less nasty stuff needed to keep them fresh. That also means no crumbling bits at the bottom of the bag. I would say they’re tasty but I can only gauge that by the two seniors dogs I live with loving these. This is a great value for quality and quantity. How often does that happen?!

This will ship for free in one-day for Prime members.