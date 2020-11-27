Pump Up Your Gaming PC With AMD's Ryzen 7 for $335

AMD Ryzen 7 52BKFCYM3 Image : Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 | $340 | Newegg | Use code 52BKFCYM3



Fixing to build your own gaming PC this Black Friday? Newegg is selling AMD’s Ryzen 7 desktop processor for $350. You’ll save an extra $15 when you use the promo code 52BKFCYM3 at checkout, making this a $65 savings over its usual price. The Ryzen is a perfect chip for gaming builds, as its designed to double your graphics bandwidth and generally boost performance. Who needs a new gaming console when you can just build a big beefy box anyways?

