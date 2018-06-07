Photo: Amazon

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and the ability to sync two of them together in a stereo pair. Not bad for $26 (with promo code 3NZGW97D).

