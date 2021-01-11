Pump up the Volume With an Echo Studio, 15% Off

Echo Studio Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Echo Studio | $170 | Amazon



If you’re in need of a proper dance session, you should maybe invest in an Echo Studio. It’s $170, which is about $30, or 15% percent off the original list price of $200. Since this bad boy is new and adaptive to all living spaces and gives a broad range of dynamic sound while keeping the cool murder robot technology y’all call convenient, the 15%, while a little low, is what we think is pretty decent this time around. So, if you’re gearing up for Biden’s eventual $2k stimulus, this can be the perfect splurge. If not, it may be best to wait until the price goes down a bit to invest in a decent speaker. But don’t ask me when it’ll go any lower, I’m not a psychic... or am I?