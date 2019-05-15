Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your hair fall fly every time your style it? It’s time to try the magical Drybar Southern Belle mousse. Thanks to Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event, brands are slashing their prices left and right. You can get Drybar’s Southern Belle Volume Boosting Mousse for a measly $13 during the sale, which is 50% off. This mousse is lightweight so it won’t weigh your hair down before you even get started. You can apply it directly to your roots and work down to the ends to get the best volume outcome. High hair volume requires a bit of potion to bring it to new heights.

