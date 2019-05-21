Photo: Amazon

Anker’s original SoundCore has long been one of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers, and today you can save on the bigger, louder SoundCore Boost.



While the original sounds great with dual 6W drivers, the Boost upgrades you to dual 10W drivers, so it should be loud enough to fill a large room, even during a party. The biggest difference though will be on the low end, with dual subwoofers and a “Boost” button that instantly boosts your bass. A speaker this small probably isn’t going to rattle your floor, but the sound will be a lot fuller than you’d expect from a portable speaker.

Unfortunately, this does come at the expense of battery life; the Boost gets 12 hours on a charge compared to the SoundCore’s 24. That’s still pretty impressive though, especially since it’s barely any larger than the original. It’s also IPX5 water resistant, so it can take a splash.

Today’s $56 list price is already $24 less than the usual $80, and promo code KINJAA3145 will save you an extra $6 on top of that. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen.