Pummel Pollen With Dyson's Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Now $100 Less

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier | $400 | Best Buy



Dyson is known for quality in everything they make. Are they a bit pricey? Yes. I f you’re looking for top-notch reliable products this is the company. But when you can save a substantial amount, heads turn. Today take $100 off the HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier at Best Buy.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect time of year where the weather is a bit in between . A t least you can maintain stasis in your home with the 3-in-1 Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier. K eep things so fresh and so clean with the HEPA filter . Designed with Jet Focus tech get heat or a cool breeze that c lears 99% of allergens in a room up to 800 square feet. This is especially good for pet-friendly homes to help with dander, dust, and mold. The fan has ten speeds and the filter is easy to change. It’s user friendly and even tells you when you need to do so. The Air Multiplier tech gives a strong and steady airflow no matter the room you place it in. With hay fever season just around the corner, this might not be a bad investment.

This item ships for free.