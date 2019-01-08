To those you who are planning to stick to your fitness-related New Years resolutions, congrats. But even if you’re not, you can at least look the part of a fitness buff. Real and fake workout enthusiasts alike should take advantage of PUMA’s Semi Annual Sale on gear for men, women, and kids. Now through tomorrow, snag sneakers — of both the sporty and casual varieties — for much less than usual, along with a whole lot of athleisure that’s cool enough to wear around town, not just at the gym.

