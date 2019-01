Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When it’s time to grind, get out this $25 Secura Grinder, now down to its lowest price. With stainless-steel blades and separate removable bowls for chopping and grinding, this grinder will have no trouble crushing anything from coffee beans, to spices, to nuts into a crumbly powder in mere seconds. It’s a deal that won’t grind your gears in the least.