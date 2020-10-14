It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pulverize The Shit Out of Your Fruits and Veggies (and Maybe a Diamond?) With a Vitamix Blender $150 off

Quentyn Kennemer
Vitamix A3300 64oz Smart Blender | $350 | Amazon Prime Exclusive
Vitamix A3300 64oz Smart Blender | $350 | Amazon Prime Exclusive
Vitamix A3300 64oz Smart Blender | $350 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

Look, paying $500 for a blender is just not the biz, OK, and I’m even having problems justifying the purchase after this Prime-exclusive $150 discount. But if you have a sore need for something that can liquify absolutely anything in quick fashion, this is the safest choice.

This 64oz blender has variable speed control and a pulse feature to get your chops just right, and with smartphone app connectivity, you’ll be able to load up over a dozen blending programs to cover more than 500 recipes.

