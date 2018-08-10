Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it’s so much faster and, when you steam instead of dry clean, you can extend the life of your clothes. This Rowenta steamer is down to $34 from its usual $40 price.

Unlike cheaper clothes steamers, this machine has a 6-foot power cord, 45-second heat-up time, and comes with a fabric brush for heavier fabrics and steam bonnet for delicates.