It’s always depressing when the time comes to put stacks of T-shirts in storage to free up closet space for the long-sleeved sweater prisons of winter. But now, in 2018, technology has finally evolved to the point of eliminating this SAD-inducing task. Enter: the innovators at Polar Seal, who have at long last brought us the heated T-shirt of our white Christmas dreams, now available for pre-order on Indiegogo for $65 — that’s over 50% off the expected retail price.

Wear the short-sleeved V-neck tee (or, for the more climate conscious, there are several breathable long-sleeved options) on its own, or as an extra warm undershirt. Thanks to a tiny USB battery pack that’s kept in it’s own pocket, there are three levels of heat to choose from, all accessible with the simple touch of a button near the hip. Not to mention, the whole practical look is machine washable. And if you’re ready to go all in on the heated apparel trend, check out their heated parkas, vests, and base layers, the latter of which we tested ourselves and really warmed up to.