Pull Off a Marvel Heist With This Sinister Six Card Game for $10

Sinister Six Heist Card Game Image : Amazon

Sinister Six Heist Card Game | $10 | Amazon

Update: We’re still cooped up inside. For anyone who’s been isolating since March , cabin fever has likely set in and stayed present for months now. That’s especially true for parents trying to find ways to keep their kids entertained inside. Here’s something that could help: Amazon has this Spider-Man themed Sinister Six card game on sale for $10 today and it has a particularly fun premise . You complete heists with a team of different Marvel supervillains. Players use cards with special abilities to loot locations, escape capture. The box comes with cards, tokens, and some colorful villain figures too. At 3-6 players, it’s the perfect size for family game night. Or you can pick up a copy so you’re ready to go as soon as lockdown ends.

