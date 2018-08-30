Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on football games on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, you can watch them in HD with this $14 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code AUKEYC86 brings it down to just $14, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.