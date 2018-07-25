It’s not really a deal, but preorders are up on Amazon for Nintendo’s upcoming Switch online gaming service, including online play, classic game access, and cloud game saves...finally. Get a year of access for $20, or three months for $8. Those are the same prices that Nintendo will charge, but buying them this way means you can get 5% back with your Amazon Prime credit card, and your account won’t auto-renew.
Note: Amazon still has a placeholder date on the product pages, but you’ll get your digital codes as soon as the service launches in September. You also won’t be charged until then.
