Photo: Walmart

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Last of Us Part II Collector’s Edition | $170 | Walmart

The Last of Us Part II’s Collector’s Edition box set is sold out almost everywhere, but you can get your preorder in for $170 right now at Walmart. That’ll get you the game in a steelbook case, a 12" Ellie statue, Ellie’s bracelet, pins, stickers, an art book, and a ton of digital extras.