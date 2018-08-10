Graphic: theC64.com

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out on October 9, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it’s not a bad idea to preorder if you want one.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.