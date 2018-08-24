Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s 500 Million Edition PS4 Pros sold out basically instantly, but you can still get the limited edition controller and headset piecemeal, for MSRP. It’s tough to know if these will eventually sell out everywhere as well, but I think it’s a pretty safe assumption that there will never be a discount on them, so if you want them, grab them.



This would also be a good time to mention that the standard Gold Headset (a reader favorite!) is still on sale for $80, if you can live without that translucent blue plastic.