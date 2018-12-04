Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) | $20 | Amazon



CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the PS4 is $20 right now!

Look, we’re a little more than a month away from Broly’s reboot and, for those champing at the bit for some high-octane, ki-fueled action, this deal could be what the doctor (Gero, Briefs, or Wheelo) ordered.

With an ever-expanding roster and awesome cel shaded/anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan.

This is the best price we’ve seen on this game. Unfortunately, Xbox One users will have the settle on a humble $10 discount and Switch users are as neglected as Gohan during the Saiyan Saga.