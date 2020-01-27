It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

PS4 and Xbox Owners Can Pick Up Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $20 (It's $50 for the Switch)

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.1K
6
Save
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4 or Xbox) | $20 | Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4 or Xbox) | $20 | Amazon

Are you craving more Geralt after finishing the first season on Netflix? Right now, you can pick up the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.

Advertisement

PS4 and Xbox owners, however, have a better deal. Right now, the same game is just $20 for them. Love that Switch tax, amirite?

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Speed Up Your Aging PS4 (or PC) With This 2TB Hybrid Drive, Now Just $60

Save Big on This Tiny TriggerPoint Foam Roller

Listen Up: You Can Pick up The Best Noise Canceling Headphones For $180, Right Now