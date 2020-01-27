PS4 and Xbox Owners Can Pick Up Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $20 (It's $50 for the Switch)

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4 or Xbox) | $20 | Amazon

Are you craving more Geralt after finishing the first season on Netflix? Right now, you can pick up the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



Advertisement

PS4 and Xbox owners, however, have a better deal. Right now, the same game is just $20 for them. Love that Switch tax, amirite?