Prove You're Not a Capitalist and Buy This Socialist Monopoly Game, Now $11

We are not lost on the irony of promoting the Socialist version of Monopoly from A mazon . T hese are the times we live in. But it is on sale, along with a ton of other Hasbro board games.



All jokes aside this is actually a pretty nice way to teach your kids or anyone that needs refreshing that teamwork is good work. When you contribute to community projects the group does better or you can steal these projects to better your position. The game actually challenges you to consider what’s in the best interest of the group. T his might be the perfect game to gauge a new friend . Who’s in for a night of working toward a shared utopian society?

Wait, is this still about a game?

