It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prove You're Not a Capitalist and Buy This Socialist Monopoly Game, Now $11

Sheilah Villari
Monopoly Socialism Board Game | $11 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

We are not lost on the irony of promoting the Socialist version of Monopoly from Amazon. These are the times we live in. But it is on sale, along with a ton of other Hasbro board games.

All jokes aside this is actually a pretty nice way to teach your kids or anyone that needs refreshing that teamwork is good work. When you contribute to community projects the group does better or you can steal these projects to better your position. The game actually challenges you to consider what’s in the best interest of the group. This might be the perfect game to gauge a new friend. Who’s in for a night of working toward a shared utopian society?

Wait, is this still about a game?

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

