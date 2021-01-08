Prove Your Meme-Fueled Love of Wario and Waluigi With These Discounted Plushies

Waluigi Stuffed Plush | $16 | Amazon

Wario Stuffed Plush | $17 | Amazon

Here at The Inventory, you’ve probably noticed that we love Wario. Anytime you see one of our daily deal round-ups, you’ll see the jolly yellow villain with his gaping maw wide open. That’s because someone has to rep Wario while his brother (?) gets all the attention. For some reason that is still unclear to me, everyone loves Waluigi. Maybe a little too much, in some ways. The Purple Prince is a style icon, not unlike Marilyn Monroe. The day that he gets added to Super Smash Bros. is probably the day the world ends. Regardless of who you love more, you can now invite both horrible men into your home like vampires. Amazon has a 12.5" Waluigi plush on sale $16 today, so I dare you to put your money where your mouth is. For us, we’ll stick to this 10" Wario plush, which is down to $17. If you don’t want to choose, you an always by both of them together for $35.