Prove You Are a Pokémon Master With This Nintendo Switch Charizard Kit for $12

Nintendo Switch Charizard Starter Kit Image : GameStop

Nintendo Switch Charizard Starter Kit | $12 | GameStop

Everyone loves Charizard. The classic Pokémon has long been a favorite for fans of the franchise. Why? Because he’s cool as hell. There’s really nothing more to it. He’s just a big dragon and everyone thinks that’s neat . If you want to pay your respects to a legend, GameStop currently has a Charizard -themed Switch starter kit on sale for $12. The package contains a carrying case, rubber joy- con cases, and a screen wipe cloth all emblazoned with the big lizard. On top of that, it comes with a USB-C charging cable, which is weirdly the best part of the value. One of those will usually run you somewhere around $12 anyway, so this is a surprisingly good, roundabout way to pick one up and get a whole lot of extras with it.